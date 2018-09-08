Marvel Releases Cryptic First Promo for ‘Daredevil’ Season 3

While Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the third season of Daredevil, Marvel Entertainment is certainly teasing the return of the celebrated series. Early Thursday morning, the Marvel Twitter account released a cryptic promo for Daredevil Season 3, which sees the aftermath of Matt Murdock’s “death” in The Defenders.

While everyone who Matt knows, including the other members of The Defenders, think the hero a dead man, we know that’s not the case. He woke up at the very end of the series, teasing the third season of his solo Netflix series. In this promo, it seems like someone else believes he’s still alive.

The short video is nothing more than a “missing” sign nailed to a telephone post, with Matt Murdock’s name and face in plain sight. The busy streets of New York continue moving along behind the post like nothing had happened.

Marvel’s tweet, which you can see below, contained nothing but a question mark, and a tag of the official Daredevil account. You can check it out below!

Not only did Marvel reveal the short promo, but the rest of The Defenders also jumped in on the action in the replies.

Jessica Jones was the fist to respond, and she simply asked, “Who would do this?” Forever standing up for the hopes and beliefs of people, Luke Cage replied to her with, “What’s wrong with keeping hope alive?”

Iron Fist also shot back at Jessica, saying, “Yeah, the city needs more guys like him.”

Needing the last word, Jessica wrapped things up by revealing her inner-pessimist.

“That doesn’t make him any less dead,” she replied.

As of now, all that’s known about Daredevil Season 3 is that it will premiere sometime before the end of 2018. With the second installment of Iron Fist arriving on Netflix this weekend, it seems like the perfect time to start talking up new episodes of Daredevil, and it’s likely we will get more details over the next few days.

Are you excited for Daredevil Season 3? Will you be binging Iron Fist Season 2 this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

The first two seasons of Daredevil are currently streaming on Netflix.