‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Teaser Released

Filming on the newest season of the Marvel’s flagship Netflix show was scheduled to begin a few days ago, and it looks like they’ve commemorated the occasion with a cryptic tease.

A tweet posted on the Daredevil social media account teases at a major event in the new season that shouldn’t surprise fans who watched The Defenders, but if you haven’t this serves as a major spoiler so beware.

The teaser shows a title sheet for Matt Murdock’s funeral, with the text shifting to Braille and back to English.

In Loving Memory of Matthew Murdock

“Like a muddled spring or a polluted fountain, is the righteous man who gives way before the wicked.”

—Proverbs 25:26

If you don’t know what happens in The Defenders yet and decided to spoil yourself, worry not. As the tweet itself states, Murdock isn’t dead.

The final episode of The Defenders saw Elektra and Daredevil fighting in the bowels of Midland Circle as the building imploded on top of them. Though his fellow teammates and friends thought him dead, the closing scene of the series revealed that Murdock made it out alive and was being cared for by a nun.

As his eyes flutter open, the nun beckons another to “go get Sister Maggie,” hinting that we’re going to see Murdock’s birth mother in Daredevil Season Three.

This also teased an adaptation of one of the most popular Daredevil comics in the character’s history, with many fans thinking we’ll be seeing a version of Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s “Born Again.”

But given all the fundamental differences between the comic book version of the character and the Netflix version, it doesn’t seem that Daredevil will be a direct adaptation of the source material. Yet it does provide a huge hint of where fans can expect the story to go in the new season.

So expect Murdock to lie low for a while, not eager to convince his friends he’s still alive and save them some grief. Which will, on top of hiding his superhero identity for as long as he could, likely piss everyone off.

Daredevil Season Three is rumored to premiere sometime in 2018.