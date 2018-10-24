‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Doesn’t Know If Series Will Return for 4th Season

Despite the third season of Daredevil premiering on Netflix less than a week ago, the future of Marvel’s series on the streaming platform is unknown at this point.

Daredevil‘s return was accompanied by news that both Luke Cage and Iron Fist have been cancelled. And now the showrunner for the flagship series reveals he’s uncertain if the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen will return for more episodes.

While speaking with IndieWire about the cancellation of Iron Fist, Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson expressed uncertainty over the future of Marvel’s Netflix shows.

“I don’t know what the future holds in terms of Netflix and Marvel and the new Disney streaming service and all of that. I’m not really privy to any of that stuff. That’s way above my pay grade,” Oleson said.

Oleson previously told ComicBook.com that he’s not sure about the status of Daredevil Season 4, but revealed he would love to return for more episodes.

“I had the time of my life, man. I had so much fun,” Oleson said. “If you talk to anybody in the cast and crew, or involved in the production, season three was a very pleasant experience for all of us. And we’re all very proud of the teamwork that made the final product possible. So yeah, I’m hopeful that I’ll get to do it again.”

The series ended with some major setups for the future, including the full-fledged appearance of the classic Daredevil villain Bullseye. A lot of the season focused on Agent Benjamin Poindexter’s fall from grace in the FBI and rise as Wilson Fisk’s chosen enforcer.

“I think in the future, if Bullseye were to appear in future seasons, I think that the audience is going to have a much deeper understanding and connection with that villain in the way that we have a deep and meaningful connection with Wilson Fisk after watching Season One,” Oleson said.

The series also set up a much larger role for Wilson Fisk’s girlfriend Vanessa, who could be much more proactive in his criminal empire moving forward.

“We certainly saw shades of Queenpin… And then as a result, we’re certainly setting up a character who has her own agency,” Oleson said.

Daredevil has been a hit with fans and critics, who are lauding the new season to be the best Marvel series being made. Whether that’s enough for Netflix to renew it for Season 4 remains to be seen.

Daredevil Season 3 is now available on Netflix.