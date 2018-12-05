‘Daredevil’ Season 4 Has Been Pitched To Netflix

With the arrival of Disney +, there have been some concerns about where future Daredevil seasons would end up, but if the showrunner has his way it will be on Netflix.

Daredevil season 3 showrunner Erik Oleson recently took to social media to confirm that they are looking to continue the series on Netflix, saying “Just pitched @netflix #Daredevil Season 4. Fingers crossed!.” With the recent cancellations of shows like Luke Cage and Iron Fist, some had assumed Marvel and Netflix were bringing their partnership to a close, leaving the futures of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher in doubt. It appears now that as far as Marvel is concerned, the ball is in Netflix’s court, at least as it pertains to Daredevil.

When previously asked about what the future holds for Marvel and Netflix, Oleson told IndieWire “I don’t know what the future holds in terms of Netflix and Marvel and the new Disney streaming service and all of that. I’m not really privy to any of that stuff. That’s way above my pay grade.”

He did have nothing but great things to say about working on season 3 however and would love to get a crack at season 4, wherever it may be located at.

“I had the time of my life, man. I had so much fun,” Oleson told ComicBook.com. “If you talk to anybody in the cast and crew, or involved in the production, season three was a very pleasant experience for all of us. And we’re all very proud of the teamwork that made the final product possible. So yeah, I’m hopeful that I’ll get to do it again.”

Daredevil season 3 is being talked about as possibly the best season Marvel and Netflix have produced thus far, for Oleson that means he achieved his goal going into the season.

“I very much wanted to make it emotionally honest and grounded,” Oleson said. “Because just to me, that’s the best kind of television right now, and we are coexisting in a landscape where there are a lot of really amazing writers doing really, really deep and thoughtful and great work. And I wanted Daredevil Season 3 to be counted as a peer among them.”

Daredevil season 3 is streaming on Netflix now, while Jessica Jones season 3 and The Punisher season 2 are also coming to Netflix soon.

