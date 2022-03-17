Daredevil: Original Showrunner Reveals Hopes for New Episodes on Disney+

Marvel’s Daredevil original showrunner Steven DeKnight is placing his hopes on the idea that the series will get a new set of episodes, now that it is streaming on Disney+. Daredevil and the rest of Netflix’s Marvel series – along with Agents of SHIELD – have all been collected under the Disney+ banner now, and are streaming completely uncensored on the service. With Disney having brought those off-brand Marvel TV shows into the fold, fans (and the show creators) are suddenly being filled with a sense of new hope!

Daredevil’s original showrunner, Steven DeKnight, was asked on social media if Season Four is in the plans, now that seasons 1-3 are streaming on Disney+. DeKnight made it clear that he’s not still in the loop with Marvel, but that he definitely is pulling for Daredevil to continue: “Thanks! And beats me! I’m waaaay out of the loop. But I hope they put the band back together!”

Daredevil is without a doubt the most popular of the Marvel Netflix series and has had the biggest social media campaign to save the show. Marvel Studios has already put up some big signal flares that it is interested in keeping at least elements of Daredevil intact in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – namely by giving the show’s two biggest stars (Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio) new cameo roles in recent MCU projects (Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively).

Now, with Daredevil streaming on Disney+, rumors are already circulating that a Daredevil reboot series is in the works, based on production listings that could indicate as much. So, Steven DeKnight’s post could be more than just well-wishing; even though he claims to be out of the loop, he may know something!

Daredevil star Charlie Cox has been confident that Daredevil will be back – especially after his cameo in No Way Home:

“I think at this point, I expect to be involved in some capacity,” Daredevil star Charlie Cox previously said to HeyUGuys. “Otherwise, it would be a bit of a weird one-scene moment. I don’t know much, I know a little, and what I do know I’m very excited about…there’s a chance it could be the next ten years of my life.”

With the way Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is shaping up, fans are thrilled about the prospect that the next phase of teams like The Avengers and/or Defenders could feature the likes of Daredevil fighting alongside Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Moon Knight, Captain America II (Falcon), Spider-Man, and She-Hulk. So far, there’s no reason to doubt that wonderful future could manifest.

Daredevil is now streaming on Disney+.