Phil Coulson Actor Clark Gregg Celebrates Agents of SHIELD’s Disney+ Debut

On Wednesday, Marvel fans were able to log into Disney+ and watch some of their favorite series that were recently removed from Netflix and while fans were excited that series like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders had all found a new home on the platform, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD also made the leap to Disney+ with all seven seasons of the fan-favorite series now streaming there having left Netflix. And while fans celebrated the move, they weren’t alone. Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg, who plays Phil Coulson in the series, took to Twitter to celebrate as well.

On Twitter, Gregg posted a screenshot of the Disney+ page featuring Agents of SHIELD with the post “Oh hey…” You can check out his post for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The addition of Agents of SHIELD as well as the Netflix Marvel series — which were not added to the platform’s MCU timeline — also prompted Disney+ to make some changes to its parental controls, given the adult nature of the shows in the DefendersVerse. Beginning Wednesday, anyone logging into Disney+ for the first time since the change was greeted with a prompt asking them to change their content settings. A pop-up allows users to opt-in to receiving adult content or shows rated above Disney’s standard TV-14 fare. The pop-up can also be accessed in the Disney+ settings. Users take no action just won’t be able to access shows that carry a TV-MA rating until they do.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, along with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders are all now streaming on Disney+.

Are you excited that Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is now on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!