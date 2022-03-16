Disney+ Giving Daredevil and Defenders Shows Highly Requested Upgrade in Near Future

In case you missed the big news, all of the former Marvel Netflix shows have made the move to Disney+. After the expiration of the contract with Netflix, Disney and Marvel Studios opted to bring Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders to Disney+, along with a set of new parental controls. Marvel fans can now watch most of the company’s films and TV in one place, but many noticed a slight issue with the shows when they arrived on Disney+ Wednesday morning.

Daredevil and the other Defenders shows were presented in 4K UHD when they were available on Netflix. That’s not the case on Disney+. Fortunately, that will be changing in the near future. Replying to a fan on Twitter, Disney+ confirmed that the Marvel shows will be upgraded to UHD, but they were only imported in HD to get them on the service quicker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hello, Ryan! In an effort to make this highly-anticipated content available to Disney+ subscribers ASAP, we opted to launch in HD/SDR to start, but UHD versions will be available soon. Stay tuned! — Disney+ Help (@DisneyPlusHelp) March 16, 2022

“In an effort to make this highly-anticipated content available to Disney+ subscribers ASAP, we opted to launch in HD/SDR to start, but UHD versions will be available soon,” reads the tweet from Disney+ Help. “Stay tuned!”

All six of the Marvel Netflix shows made their way to Disney+ on Wednesday morning, with every season and episode accounted for. Agents of SHIELD, the ABC series, also joined the party, having been a streaming staple of Netflix for quite some time.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, previously said of the addition of the shows. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

Are you going to start rewatching the Defenders shows now that they’re on Disney+? Which one would you like to see get a new series from Marvel Studios? Let us know in the comments!