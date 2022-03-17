Marvel’s Daredevil, Jessica Jones & Others Left Uncensored By Disney

If you were worried about what could happen to the Marvel Netflix shows when they got brought over to Disney+, you don’t have to worry anymore. Now that fans have taken a look at Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders on Disney+ they have collectively confirmed that all of the sex, violence, and gore in those series has been left very much intact. Disney had previously stated that a new mature content rating would ensure that the Marvel Netflix content could be kept intact – but fans remained skeptical until they saw it with their own eyes.

Fan site IGN went so far as to do an exact side-by-side scientific breakdown of the mature content moments in the various Defenders series, and found the following results:

In a line-item comparison across 382 episodes and 10 seasons, IGN tracked all of the instances of violent or sexually suggestive moments from the Defenders shows on Netflix to how they appear on Disney Plus and found that nothing has been removed. Some of the mature moments we looked for in the Disney Plus streams include: Wilson Fisk smashing the thug’s head with a car door (Daredevil S1 E5)

A man being shot in the face (Daredevil S1 E13)

Daredevil and Elektra’s sex scene (Daredevil S2 E5)

Stick opening Elektra’s wound (Daredevil S2 E8)

Elektra cutting the man’s throat (Daredevil S2 E8)

Jessica Jones’ sex scene with Luke Cage (Jessica Jones S1 E1)

Will’s neck broken (Jessica Jones S2 E2)

Trish’s mom murdered (Jessica Jones S3 E8)

The strip club scene (Luke Cage S1 E1)

Man burned alive (Luke Cage S2 E10)

Bushmaster gouging out a man’s eye out with knife (Luke Cage S2 E1)

Billy and Agent Madani’s sex scene (Punisher S1 E6)

Billy removes bullets from his own body (S2 E13)

Though it’s not mentioned directly, we here at ComicBook.com can confirm that a man impaling his own face in Daredevil is also very much intact – even if we wish it wasn’t.

In all seriousness though: it never seemed like there was any middle ground to be found when it came to censoring the Marvel Netflix shows in some way that made them feasible for Disney+ – it was always going to be an all-or-nothing commitment. Hence why so many early theories leaned towards Disney using platforms like Hulu to build mature Marvel content blocks. But here we are: the Marvel Netflix Universe is alive all over again thanks to Disney+.

You can now stream Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders on Disney+.