Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio on Charlie Cox’s Return: “He Really Deserves This”

If you’ve navigated across social media the past day, chances are you’ve seen Marvel fans celebrating the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock. In an interview in support of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige uncharacteristically let it be known Cox is the studio’s choice for Daredevil, and the internet quickly fell into a frenzy. Joining in on the celebration now is Cox’s Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio, who says Cox absolutely deserves the casting.

“So happy for Charlie Cox, he really deserves this,” D’Onofrio tweeted Monday. “He’s a great actor and a wonderful guy. He put so much into playing Daredevil in such a unique way. Love this news. #NoFearNoGreedNoEnvy”

He's a great actor and a wonderful guy. He put so much into playing DareDevil in such a unique way. Love this news. #NoFearNoGreedNoEnvy https://t.co/rPxyAKH47a — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 6, 2021

While Feige confirmed Cox is the studio’s choice for Matt Murdock, the producer still played coy on when the character would show up.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told CinemaBlend Sunday. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Just like the speculation surrounding Cox for the better part of the year, D’Onofrio has been the subject of many online rumors suggesting his Marvel role would soon return. When we spoke to the actor last year, he revealed he felt a sense of ownership about the role.

I feel very close to that character,” D’Onofrio told us at the time. “I do have to say, I do feel like that character is mine and it’s only because I played him for those three seasons and was so close with him.”

He added, “I do feel very close to that character just for like nostalgia and just connected to that character through my performance. So I think that any offer to play him again would be, I would definitely have a really good look at for sure.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th while all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.