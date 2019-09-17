Daredevil Star Vincent D’Onofrio Channels Thanos After Getting Tricked by Troll

If you’ve kept up with Vincent D’Onofrio on Twitter, you’ll know the Daredevil star is more than accommodating with fans, often retweeting good causes and responding to fans every chance he has. Because he’s one of the most approachable actors in the entire Marvel stable, he’s also prone to plenty of trolls as well — hence the case of the “Ding Dong” troll that’s taken place over the weekend.

In short, somebody pulled a “Joe Mama” joke over on the Adventures in Babysitting alum, something he initially thought was offensive. That’s when he decided to give the Joe Mama-er Sunday’s Ding Dong of the Day award. Shortly thereafter, the award recipient changed their Twitter name to “ding dong,” allowing D’Onofrio to pull his best Thanos impression.

I’m all good with this. It brings a smile to my face. https://t.co/4cEO7yLRcQ — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 17, 2019

As of now, D’Onofrio and the rest of Daredevil are in a state of purgatory as they wait for contractual obligations to lapse so the show can be shopped around to networks other than Netflix. In one recent interview, D’Onofrio revealed he and the rest of the cast were incredibly surprised by the cancellation handed down by Netflix.

“[The cancellation] kind of [left] us all in this uninformed, weird place. You ask any actor on this show if they want to do it again if they had the chance and they’re going to say yes, because the experience was so fun and inventive, and the characters are so strong,” the actor admitted to Daily Mail recently. “I feel the same way as everybody involved, not just the actors but the crew, and even Jeph Loeb over at Marvel, we miss it, we want to do that show.”

In another tweet, the actor admitted he’d be good with whatever happens with the character, though he’d prefer appearing in the show if it came back.

“I think it’s good to be open to whatever happens with [Daredevil]. Our show was indeed a great show. It could be great again & I hope it stays with the original cast. The [Marvel] record is so good. Keep your mind open for new things. Never forget it’s a great entertainment Co.”

All three seasons of Daredevil and Avengers: Infinity War are now streaming on Netflix. Avengers: Endgame is available wherever movies are sold.

