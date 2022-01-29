Daredevil Trends As Fans Argue Over His Yellow Suit

This time last year, insiders were speculating on the potential return of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. As we all know by now, those rumors proved accurate, and everyone’s moved on to the next Daredevil-related reports. Now, some of those same insiders are suggesting the Man Without Fear will be donning his yellow and red suit in his next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whenever that may be.

For the uninitiated, Murdock wore a primarily yellow suit long before his all-red duds, and the thinking is that Marvel studios would go to his roots before doing something that’s done again by two different actors in live-action. For what it’s worth, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed Cox would return as Ol’ Hornhead at some point in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told CinemaBlend late last year. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Clowning

https://twitter.com/phoenixlokis/status/1487087559951978500?s=20&t=4PuvYvfxM6qu3sIMhlJylw

Walking Weinerschnitzel

https://twitter.com/SpookyGhostGoku/status/1487265683419316224?s=20&t=4PuvYvfxM6qu3sIMhlJylw

Beyond Me

https://twitter.com/RiverOfIce_/status/1487187915193135107?s=20&t=4PuvYvfxM6qu3sIMhlJylw

Ready to Receive

https://twitter.com/charliecoxfans/status/1487443125547278340?s=20&t=4PuvYvfxM6qu3sIMhlJylw

That Escalated Quickly

https://twitter.com/murdocktapes/status/1487491921572675584?s=20&t=4PuvYvfxM6qu3sIMhlJylw

Fake Fans

https://twitter.com/verytlred/status/1486815599300952070?s=20&t=4PuvYvfxM6qu3sIMhlJylw

Impression That I Get

https://twitter.com/RedDevilOtter/status/1487540452224086025?s=20&t=4PuvYvfxM6qu3sIMhlJylw

*****

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

What other street-level Marvel characters would you like to see return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!