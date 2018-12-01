‘Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio Speaks Out On Netflix Cancellation

Daredevil is the latest Marvel show to get the ax on Netflix, and the Kingpin himself Vincent D’Onofrio shared his thoughts on the future of his frequent nemesis, Matt Murdock.

D’Onofrio made his full return in season 3 of Daredevil, though he also appeared briefly in Daredevil season 2. The Kingpin of Crime took to social media to share his thoughts on the show’s cancellation, which was a genuine surprise to some since season 3 was widely critically acclaimed, with some calling it the best of all three seasons. D’Onofrio doesn’t see Daredevil’s fight for Hell’s Kitchen ending here though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“.@Daredevil @netflix canceled. Yet Daredevil is still out there blood stained high up poised in the moonlight. Movement below him on the street. A flash of white moving through the sea of darkness Hell’s Kitchen. This image folds into a black suburban screeching into the night.”

.@Daredevil @netflix canceled. Yet Daredevil is still out there blood stained high up poised in the moonlight. Movement below him on the street. A flash of white moving through the sea of darkness Hell’s Kitchen. This image folds into a black suburban screeching into the night. pic.twitter.com/w4zhLwPLse — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) November 30, 2018

You can check out the post in the photo above.

Daredevil is the third series to get canceled by Netflix, a spree that started with Iron Fist (though many saw that coming). Things took a surprising turn though when Netflix canceled Luke Cage, which was already in talks for a third season. Now with Daredevil going away, it seems Netflix will likely sever ties with Marvel completely once Jessica Jones season 3 and The Punisher season 2 are finished and released.

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix,” the company said in a statement to Deadline. “We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

While some cancellations are a surprise, there has been friction behind the scenes between Netflix and Marvel for a while now due to several factors. Netflix has made a big push to be IP independent as much as possible, especially after other studios started creating their own streaming platforms, like the upcoming Disney +. Marvel shows are evidently a bit expensive to make, and Netflix would rather put that money towards something they completely own, not to mention in whatever format they choose, as Marvel and Netflix disagreed over how long the season should be.

What will happen to Daredevil now? Let us know in the comments!