Dave Bautista Went To See ‘Deadpool’ Six Times

Dave Bautista may be one of the stars of Avengers: Infinity War, but the actor isn’t just part of the MCU. He happens to be a big fan of movies in generally and the Drax actor revealed that there are movies he’s seen many times in theaters — including Deadpool.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live with fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Danai Gurira, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Hiddleston, Bautista revealed that he went to see his first film in the MCU — Guardians of the Galaxy — in theaters six times and only managed to be recognized once.

“I went six times,” he said. “I loved the movie, I love going to the movies, I wanted to go with friends who wanted to see it. I got recognized once. Some guy comes up and he whispers, ‘you were great in the movie’ and then he kind of walks away.”

But Guardians isn’t the only Marvel movie that Bautista has seen multiple times in theaters. While it’s not part of the MCU, Bautista admitted that he’s seen Deadpool six times as well.

“Yeah, I did but I don’t want say it because it might be competitive,” he said when Johansson asked him what else he had seen mulitple times. “I saw Deadpool.”

The idea of Bautista being a Deadpool fan is made even more charming when one considers that his Infinity War co-star, Josh Brolin, stars as Cable in the upcoming Deadpool 2. While Bautista didn’t give any indication of whether he plans to see Deadpool 2 frequently in theaters, trailers for the sequel film have made reference to Infinity War. The newest Deadpool 2 trailer featured a reference to Infinity War‘s big bad (and Brolins character) Thanos as well as a reference to Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige as well. A pizza box is seen in the trailer referencing a pizza chain called Feige’s Famous Pizza.

“I thought it was very funny,” Feige told CinemaBlend. “I think that’s one of the great things about Deadpool, both in the comics and what Ryan has done with him in the movies, is that you can break the fourth wall. They mention DC in the new trailer! They can get away with that, and it’s great. That was the only way to have done it, from the comics in the movies, and it’s great that they did.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters April 27. Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18.