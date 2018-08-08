David Hasselhoff Stands Behind ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn

David Hasselhoff, who appeared in both the James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the Guardians of the Galaxy: Inferno music video, is the latest star to defend the ousted filmmaker after he was fired from Vol. 3.

Happy birthday James! You made a difference in my life and millions of others- I stand behind you your friend Zardu https://t.co/kABKLIAUia — David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) August 5, 2018

Hasselhoff wished the filmmaker a happy birthday on Twitter, writing that Gunn “made a difference in my life and millions of others,” adding, “I stand behind you.”

Hasselhoff signed the post, “your friend Zardu,” citing the Zardu Hasselfrau character.

Kurt Russell, who played the Celestial Ego and father of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) in Vol. 2, similarly weighed in on the Gunn situation over the weekend when he told Variety he feels “we’re getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people.”

Russell said Gunn “has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind” and expressed his hopes the filmmaker “is forgiven.”

Drax star Dave Bautista continues to passionately defend Gunn in the wake of his firing by Disney, saying he will do what he’s “legally obligated” to do, “but [Guardians of the Galaxy] without [James Gunn] is not what I signed up for.”

Bautista has been highly critical of Marvel Studios parent Disney on social media, adding it is “pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis.” Gunn’s friend, comedian and filmmaker Bob Goldthwait said on The Late Show that Gunn was “attacked” on social media because he’s “very outspoken” against President Donald Trump and his administration.

Goldthwait criticized Disney for taking their lead “from a few crackpots that are right-wing extremist trolls” and for taking cues from what he called a “fringe group of lunatics.”

Gunn was swiftly fired by Disney Studios chief Alan Horn after offensive past tweets resurfaced, which made light of pedophilia, rape and other abuses. The tweets were pulled from between 2008 and 2012, ceasing around the time Gunn was hired by Marvel Studios to helm the then-unproven Guardians franchise.

The entire Guardians of the Galaxy cast — Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn — issued a joint statement last week declaring their support for Gunn, drawing mixed reactions on social media.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to be prepped for a May 2020 premiere.