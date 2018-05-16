‘Deadpool 2’: Leslie Uggams Explains Blind Al’s Relationship With Deadpool

In 2016, when the first Deadpool dominated the box office, fans fell in love with the title character’s eccentric roommate, Blind Al.

Played by Leslie Uggams, Blind Al plays the straight mind to Deadpool’s wacky antics, making for an interesting, albeit hilarious relationship. In this weekend’s Deadpool 2, Blind Al returns to the spotlight and continues to put Wade Wilson in his place.

What makes this relationship so special? While attending the red carpet premiere of Deadpool 2, ComicBook.com caught up with Uggams and asked her that very question.

“I’m his soft place to land, in a way,” Uggams told us. “Because he can be himself, plus the fact that she can’t see, so she doesn’t see all that distortion he has going. Therefore, he can tell her anything and she’s very blunt with him.”

While Blind Al is usually a serious character, she’s placed within a laugh-out-loud comedy with an actor like Ryan Reynolds, whose been known to improvise and have his co-stars rolling between takes. You’d imagine it’s probably hard for anyone in these movies to keep it together while filming, but Uggams is a pro, and she’s able to stand toe-to-toe with Reynolds during even the funniest scenes. At least, until the cameras stop rolling.

“Well there are moments where they come up with stuff and you go, ‘I can’t hold this in anymore,’” she admitted. “When the camera’s rolling we’re serious, but when they say ‘Cut,’ anything can happen.”

While Blind Al may have a hard time putting together an Ikea nightstand, she can certainly hold her own against the loudest mouth in all of Marvel.

Directed by David Leitch, and starring Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, and Zazie Beetz, Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters this Friday, May 18.