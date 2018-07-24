‘Deadpool 2’s Ryan Reynolds Explains Cup of Coffee Deal With Brad Pitt

Deadpool 2 featured multiple exciting Easter eggs, references, and cameo appearances, with one of the more shocking, figuratively and literally, being Brad Pitt‘s brief appearance as “The Vanisher.” At San Diego Comic-Con, Ryan Reynolds explained Pitt’s stipulations for being in the film was nothing more than a cup of coffee.

Deadpool 2 co-writer asked Reynolds about Pitt’s involvement, claiming it was for a cup of coffee, with Reynolds clarifying, “Sort of embellished.” Reynolds described to Entertainment Tonight, “I was told all he wants is a cup of coffee and I said, ‘Like a franchise or just one individual cup of coffee?’ And I was told one individual cup of coffee, which was really his way of saying, ‘I’m doing it for nothing.’ And it was a total solid and the nicest thing anyone could do.”

In the film, The Vanisher is recruited to be a member of Deadpool’s X-Force due to his powers of invisibility. When a mission goes wrong, audiences catch only a few glimpses of the true identity of the character, with Brad Pitt appearing in a non-speaking capacity. With Pitt being one of the most recognizable actors of his generation, it made perfect sense in the absurd world of Deadpool to have the actor appear and not even say a word.

“I just loved it, because what’s more irresponsible than taking one of the biggest movie stars in the world and giving him a role that is utterly wordless and invisible with an exception of three frames of film?” Reynolds joked. “Yeah, that’s kind of amazing.”

Director of both Deadpool movies David Leitch confirmed that a motivating factor behind Pitt’s appearance was due to the unique tone of the films and the sheer absurdity of their narratives.

“I knew both of those guys and I worked with them before, but they would have never done a cameo in a movie I directed if it wasn’t Deadpool,” Leitch admitted. “There’s such a… beloved feeling for the things you guys created in the first one that it was an easy ask.”

His appearance in Deadpool 2 isn’t the only surprising cameo in his career, as Pitt also joined the cast of Jackass for a few stunts when the show was airing on MTV. One sketch involved a fake kidnapping of the actor from a busy Los Angeles street, while another sketch involved the actor causing chaos in a gorilla suit alongside the rest of the cast, only briefly removing his mask to confirm his identity.

You can re-live the cameo when Deadpool 2 Super Duper $@%!#& Cut hits digital on August 7th and Blu-ray on August 21st.

