‘Deadpool 2’ Surprise A-List Cameo Might Have Been Spoiled

Amid all of the rumors about the reshoots for Deadpool 2, whether they were extensive or rather just improving what was already done, one interesting rumor popped up about a surprising celebrity cameo.

Anew report from MCU Cosmic claims they’ve determined the identity of the mysterious A-lister appearing in the Deadpool sequel, and it’s much more than Ryan Reynolds wearing a cut-out mask of Hugh Jackman’s face.

Warning, potential spoilers for Deadpool 2 below.

The report has to do with a mysterious invisible mutant who has joined Deadpool’s new team of X-Force. We speculated about it a month ago, spotting the single parachute alongside the other members diving from the plane.

The invisible character was then confirmed in a new poster for the film, with the parachute taking form around an invisible body. All signs point to the character being a new take on the Vanisher, and MCU Cosmic reports that the character is likely to remain invisible throughout a majority of the film.

But at one point in Deadpool 2, the Vanisher will turn visible for a brief moment and appear as Brad Pitt.

Yes, MUCH better than a Hugh Jackman mask.

Of course there’s no word yet on if this rumor is true. And of course, it’s the type of thing that Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, and the brass at 20th Century Fox would likely be angry over it getting out. But we wouldn’t be surprised to see Pitt make a cameo in the new Deadpool movie, especially considering the Merc’ With the Mouth’s appreciation for hunks.

It seems like Reynolds and Co. are going all out for Deadpool 2, which will lead into the forthcoming X-Force standalone movie. Brolin and Reynolds are set to reprise their superhero roles in that team, but there’s still no word on whether or not there are plans for Deadpool 3.

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” Reynolds told EW. “I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

Deadpool 2 premieres May 18th.

