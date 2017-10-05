‘Deadpool 2’ Set Photos Tease Cable’s New Costume & Time Travel Origins

Deadpool 2 is still filming, so it was only a matter of time until someone got some new shots of Cable. The mutant will be played by Josh Brolin in the sequel, and fans have received the actor’s casting well so far. And, if there were any naysayers out there, they were surely silenced by the latest set photos to drop of Cable.

Thanks to Just Jared, a slew of brand-new photos from the set of Deadpool 2 have made their way online. The images, which can be seen here, show Brolin filming a rather interesting scene. As you can see in the pictures, the star is shown loading a shopping cart with serious ammunition. Dressed in a sleek CGI bodysuit, Brolin’s get-up sees him rocking Cable’s iconic buzz cut, and a few pieces of metalwork can be seen poking out from his torso.

While some fans may have thought Cable’s white suit was a costume of its own, it appears to be standing in for something more high-tech. The blank bodysuit is very similar to CGI and motion-capture suits used in Hollywood. Brolin’s use of the suit has fans thinking these photos show the actor filming a scene with Cable having just time traveled as the bodysuit may be filled in with the hero’s futuristic tech.

Josh Brolin was seen in character as Cable on the #Deadpool2 set filming a new scene! See all the photos: https://t.co/sl7hEM4tdV — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 4, 2017

The creators of Deadpool 2 have yet to confirm whether Cable will time travel in the sequel, but the concept can’t simply be ignored. Much of the mutant’s backstory relies on his time traveling escapades, and Just Jared’s photos appear to include another hint at Cable’s timeline hopping tendencies. The pictures show Brolin wearing a piece of wrist tech which may very well be Ship, the hero’s techno-organic companion and invaluable A.I.

If Deadpool 2 brings in Cable from a different timeline, then it doesn’t look like the hero got to bring all his gear with him. Nathan Summers wouldn’t resort to stealing guns and ammo from others if he brought his own, and it seems his thievery will raise some brows. The set photos show there’s at least one cop car in the scene where Cable goes ‘shopping,’ so the mutant will get to flex his skills with his new armory sooner rather than later.

