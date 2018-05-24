‘Deadpool 2’: The X-Men Cast Filmed “Fun, Dirty” Alternate Cameos

A common trend with superhero films is to interject brief mentions or cameos of characters that only comic book fans might recognize, with Deadpool 2 being no different. The film offered audiences a variety of subtle and not-so-subtle references, though one actor who had a cameo claimed there were scenes filmed that matched Deadpool’s R-rated tone.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Deadpool 2.

In the original Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth visited the X-Men headquarters, Professor Xavier’s School for Gifted Children. Despite many iconic characters calling the school home, the main character pointed out that no characters from the X-Men films were visible, possibly due to the budget. In Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson returns to the location, though this visit also featured a brief glimpse of the cast of the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

“We were shooting [X-Men: Dark Phoenix] and were like, ‘Okay, we’re going to do a quick thing for Deadpool 2,‘” X-Men star Evan Peters shared with CinemaBlend. “And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s awesome!’ I thought it was going to be at the end of the film, in the credits, like some sort of funny Easter egg thing. And we had a lot of different versions for when they open that door and turn to us. But the one they used was pretty chill, and was in the first half of the film, which I was like, ‘Oh, Jesus, that’s kind of weird.’”

Peters appears in the scene as Quicksilver alongside James McAvoy as Charles Xavier, Alexandra Shipp as Storm, Kodi Smit McPhee as Nightcrawler, and Nicholas Hoult as Beast. The scene merely features the X-Men closing the door as to avoid Deadpool from intervening, with Peters teasing other versions of the scene may have been more provocative.

“Ummm hmmm… not really sure I can say. There was some fun, dirty stuff,” Peters confirmed of the alternate takes.

The X-Men weren’t the only surprising cameos in the film, as Alan Tudyk and a heavily made-up Matt Damon appeared to discuss proper bathroom hygiene while Brad Pitt was revealed to be the Vanisher, only appearing in his death scene.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.

