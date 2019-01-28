‘Deadpool 2’ Opens In China With $21 Million Box Office

After surprising audiences in 2015, the Merc’ With the Mouth has become a sure thing at the box office with Deadpool 2 becoming another success story.

Ryan Reynolds’ blockbuster film just premiered in the People’s Republic of China, where it’s off to a healthy $21.4 million in its opening week, according to a report from Variety.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This puts the total came for Deadpool 2 at $767.6 million, topping X-Men: Days of Future Past to make both of Reynolds’ films the highest grossing films in the franchise.

Reynolds was excited about his debut in the Middle Kingdom, releasing a new video where he was dressed as the Merc’ With the Mouth while taking shots at other Marvel and DC superheroes.

“Yes, I know it’s taken a while, but I’m finally coming to China,” he says in the video. “I heard that all the boring superheroes like Wolverine, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman and Batman went to the usual spots — the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, a few roast duck restaurants. What a bunch of lemmings. Well, not me. I’m gonna meet the Monkey King, the Pandas in Chengdu, and the Dragon King in his crystal palace undersea. Don’t you try to stop me! I’ll see you soon, China.”

Reynolds himself paid tribute to the city of Beijing recently when the film premiered, posting a

“Got my eye on you Underpants Building,” Reynolds wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you to the incredible people of Beijing for inviting Deadpool onto your screens.”

During that premiere event, Reynolds also teased the development of Deadpool 3, promising that it will be unlike the first two films in the franchise.

During a media event hyping the release of the sequel, a report from Variety made it clear another sequel is in the works, and that they were “looking to go in a completely different direction,” and that “often, they reboot or change a character maybe like four movies too late.”

Deadpool franchise writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick spoke about their plans for a third film and how it would follow up the potential X-Force movie.

“According to the chronology that we’ve established, X-Force will be next, before Deadpool,” Reese told Screen Rant. “It’s a bit of the ‘Iron Man 1, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3′ model, in that sense. X-Force isn’t being written by us. It’s being written and directed by Drew Goddard, or at least that’s the plan right now. We’re not involved with that one. We do anticipate there will be a Deadpool 3 at some point, but it’s just a little premature, because it will definitely take a backseat to X-Force for the time being.”

There’s no word yet on if Deadpool 3 or X-Force will actually happen after Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox goes through.