‘Deadpool 2’ Concept Art Showcases Cable’s Techno-Organic Virus

Cable made his big screen debut courtesy of Josh Brolin in Deadpool 2, and some new concept art gives us a look at how the character made the transition from comics to film.

Concept artist and creature designer Jerad S. Marantz worked quite a bit on developing Cable’s costume and overall design, including his arm that has fallen to the techno-organic virus. One idea was to actually put a full prosthetic arm under the virus infected one.

“Early #conceptart for #cable arm. This was a pretty cool idea. In order to control the #technoorganicvirus Cable embeds this prosthetic under the virus tech in order to still use it as a functioning arm. It was a great change of pace to do some hard surface work in #zbrush. I really enjoyed bouncing ideas back-and-forth with the costume designers @kurtandbart and director @davidmleitch #marvel #marvelmovies #fox #deadpool2 #deadpool.”

Marantz also shared some up-close looks at Cable’s time travelling suit, which featured a variety of textures.

“Some material development for #cables time travel suit. Spent a lot of time working on these with costume designers @kurtandbart I did a bunch of these exploration renderings in #keyshot. I was experimenting a lot with the texture and bump. I was really surprised how many options I could generate and found quite a few happy accidents during the process. #zbrush #cable #marvel #marvelmovies #fox #xmen #xforce #deadpool2.”

Other art reveals how much of Cable’s body has been infected by the virus. It includes parts of his other arm, his chest, and other parts of his torso. It also includes most of his spine and neck.

“Did a lot of exploration for #cable on #deadpool2. This one shows some options for the arm and the spread of the techno organic virus. I worked on many variations with costume designers @kurtandbart. Great film! #marvel #conceptart #technoorganicvirus #xforce #marvelmovies #fox #photoshop #summers”

#cable #conceptart for #deadpool2

I had amazing time working on the film with the incredible design team @kurtandbart. Very grateful to them for bringing me on board. This was one of many concepts I did for the film. Loved the movie! #technoorganicvirus #marvel #marvelmovies #fox #xmen #xforce #zbrush #keyshot #photoshop”

Cable will return in the upcoming X-Force film and can be seen in Deadpool 2 right now, which is currently in theaters.