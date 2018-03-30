New ‘Deadpool 2’ Poster Finds The Easter Egg

Deadpool has found himself the Easter egg on a new poster for the anti-hero’s sequel.

The new poster, seen below, sees Deadpool lounging over a hay bale with a golden Easter egg resting firmly on his knee. Not only is it timely, with Easter Sunday on the horizon, but it could be a jab on Ready Player One which hits theaters this weekend. The Steven Spielberg film is all about finding a golden Easter egg, with a main character named “Wade Watts” which the character claims is supposed to sound like a super hero. Quite similar to Wade Wilson, huh?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the poster.

Plenty of Deadpool 2 content has been surfacing with the film gearing up for a release. A new trailer released last week, as well as other promotional materials such as the character power ratings video.

“Deadpool [2] I know is going to be very fun and funny and fresh because it’s very different from the first Deadpool,” Cable actor Josh Brolin recently said.

In fact, early test scores suggest Deadpool 2 is scoring even higher with audiences than the first film did. This seems to rebuke the rumors that Deadpool 2 is going through reshoots as a result of negative early testing, rumors that Brolin’s co-star Brianna Hildebrand pushed back against.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong,” Hildebrand told ScreenGeek. “I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like. A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’ I don’t know how much I can say about that.”

According to another report, the Deadpool 2 reshoots are specifically adding more of Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino after both new characters tested particularly well with audiences.

A new full-length trailer for Deadpool 2 was released last week. The trailer hints at Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) coming into conflict with Cable over the fate of a young mutant boy after Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) encourages Wade to look after the child.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.