GTA 6 Price Leaks Ahead of Pre-Orders

The GTA 6 price has leaked ahead of pre-orders, at least potentially. And if the leak is accurate, the new Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games is going to be expensive. The leak comes via FNAC, a prominent retailer in Portugal, which has leaked games, game prices, and game release dates on occasion in the past. Ahead of GTA 6 pre-orders 6 going live on June 25, the European retailer has pushed listings for a handful of editions — SKUs — of the game. This has not just potentially leaked that there will be four editions of the game, but also the prices of these editions.

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The prices of these editions are as follows: €89.99, €109.99, €129.99, and €199.99. Using the latest exchange rate — 1 EUR equaling about 1.147 USD — the USD equivalent would be: $103.24, $126.19, $149.13, and $229.44. The price of the standard edition would be rounded down to $100, of course, while the other two may be $124.99, $149.99, and $229.99. That said, it’s not going to be a direct exchange like this. In fact, in this generation, we have seen European markets, dollar for euro, have more expensive games. To this end, when Mario Kart World released on Nintendo Switch 2 last year, a physical copy of the standard edition of the game cost €89.99, but it was not $103.24 in the United States. Rather, it was $79.99. And this is how much we would expect it to cost in the United States based on this leak: $79.99. Whether the digital version will also be $79.99, or $69.99 like in the case of Mario Kart World, is less clear based on this leak, but that’s probably what would happen.

$70 or $80?

For a couple of years, the big debate among Grand Theft Auto fans has been whether GTA 6 will cost $70 or $80. Some have floated the idea of it costing more, and in particular $100, but at least in the North American market this is never going to happen. Could Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive get away with charging this much? Sure. They could get away with anything with this game, but they don’t need to. At a point, the extra money made on each copy is greatly or entirely diminished by selling fewer copies.

It’s also important to consider that Rockstar Games is aiming for the largest launch in entertainment history. It’s not going to want to jeopardize this with historic levels of pricing. Besides, that is what the various editions are for anyway. You get the $70 or $80 from the casual fan for a standard copy, whilst getting your hardcore fans to pay more for the better editions of the game. And at $70 or $80, they aren’t setting any new standard or breaking any new ground, which will keep the controversy at bay and the focus on the game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.