Square Enix Game From 2024 Now Free for Millions on PS5

A Square Enix game that the publisher just released in 2024 is now free for millions to download and play on PlayStation 5 consoles. Since the PS5 back in 2020, Square Enix has been one of the platform’s most prominent third-party publishers. Outside of releasing new entries in its biggest franchises such as Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, Square Enix has published a number of other titles on PS5 that belong to a variety of differing genres. Now, one Square Enix game that belongs to a long-running IP for the company has become available for many PS5 user to play without needing to purchase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of today, Life is Strange: Double Exposure has become free for PS5 users who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra or Premium. Released in October 2024, Double Exposure is the sixth mainline entry in the Life is Strange series from Square Enix. The game was particularly notable as it brought back original protagonist Max Caulfield, who hadn’t been seen in the series since the first Life is Strange. The events of Double Exposure would also set up the story seen in Life is Strange: Reunion, which Square Enix just released at the start of 2026.

Play video

As mentioned, the manner in which Life is Strange: Double Exposure is free is thanks to its inclusion on the PS Plus Game Catalog. This expansive library is available to anyone subscribed to PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium, and gives members hundreds of games to play. Double Exposure happened to be one of the biggest new additions to the Game Catalog in June 2026, rolling out alongside fellow Square Enix title Final Fantasy XVI.

Obviously, the caveat with this is that it means Life is Strange: Double Exposure isn’t outright “free” for anyone on PS5, as it requires a subscription in order to access. Still, given that there are millions of PS Plus Extra and Premium members around the globe, this is a deal that many can pounce on for themselves without having to throw down any additional money.

If you’re one of these subscribers who is considering playing Life is Strange: Double Exposure, the game has been somewhat divisive with players. On Metacritic, the game boasts an average score of 73/100, making it one of the more middling entries in the series in terms of critical reception. Still, if you’ve been a Life is Strange fan from the franchise’s beginning and still haven’t experienced this installment for yourself, now is the perfect opportunity to check it out at no cost to see how it might resonate with you.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!