‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Features Classic X-Men Callback

If you hadn't heard, Deadpool 2 lobbed a brand-spanking-new trailer today. The reel shows off a whole lot more of the sequel as fans learn Wade Wilson is on a mission to protect a child from a man who calls himself Cable. The action-packed trailer went hard with its easter egg placements, but there is a big X-Men one which fans were quick to point out.

After all, what is there to hate about Deadpool donning his own DIY X-Men suit?

If you haven't seen the new trailer, you can check it out above. The reel follows Deadpool as he takes down a bevy of villains and recruits a team of mutants to fight a man known as Cable. So, Deadpool tries to win over a few X-Men by referencing a classic easter egg.

In a bid to fit in, Deadpool dons his own X-Men crop top. The yellow-and-black jersey hits the mercenary right at the navel, and it has a big X-Men logo on its chest. The mutant is still wearing his classic red suit and mask, but Deadpool seems to be wearing this number to get past a line of policemen. Authorities may not approve of the guy, but they surely recognize the X-Men logo when they see it. So, the hero sucks it up and puts on his own mismatched X-Men suit.

Of course, this isn't the first time Deadpool as donned a suit from the X-Men. The comics have seen Wade jokingly claim membership to the team time and again, but he never gets accepted all because of his ultra-violent tendencies. The X-Men like to keep their body counts to a minimum while Deadpool is loose with how many he kills. However, that hasn't stopped the man from donning his own X-Men suit in the comics. Back in the day, Deadpool wore on of the team's yellow-and-black suits, but it wasn't some crop top. No, he went all the way and shimmied into a skintight number for the comics.

This wasn't the only X-Men easter egg spotted in the new Deadpool 2 trailer. Not only did a slew of new mutants appear, but Wade paid homage to Professor Xavier himself. During a short scene, fans can see an unmasked Deadpool spinning around in the psychic's iconic wheelchair, so fans can only guess how the poor professor is getting around since his ride got jacked.

Which easter egg from this new trailer was your favorite? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!