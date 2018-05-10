Deadpool Invades Google Search With Personalized Answers

They don’t call Deadpool the Merc’ With the Mouth for nothing, and now he’s putting his eloquence to good use with the help of Google. In promotion of Deadpool 2, fans can now search for certain queries and get a recorded video response from Ryan Reynolds himself. Sorry, did we say Ryan Reynolds? We meant Deadpool.

So if you wanted to know when Mother’s Day is, for instance, Deadpool would tell you that it’s this weekend and shame you for not having a gift ready. Or if you wanted to know if you should go see Deadpool 2 with your parents? Well, that sounds like a horrible idea but don’t ask the guy who stars in the movie that without expecting an obvious answer.

Should you watch Deadpool with your parents? Search Deadpool 2 on Google for some wisdom from Wade.

Today Deadpool becomes the very first fictional character to go live on Google Search. There are billions of Google searches every day, many of them about prominent individuals. Google enables these individuals to answer questions directly in their own voice, on their own time. When you search for your favorite personalities, whether they’re rising stars or well-known celebs, their answers will appear in the form of selfie-style videos with a uniquely personal, authentic and delightful touch. Deadpool is now among them.

Since launching in December 2017, 40+ individuals have launched for key cultural moments including The Grammys, International Women’s Day, Soul Fest, and most recently Teacher’s Appreciation Day, and Deadpool is the first fictional character to have his video answers appear. So whether you want to know when Deadpool 2 comes out, if Deadpool thinks the Earth is flat, or what to get your mother for Mother’s Day, you can find out t

Deadpool 2 premieres in theaters on May 18th.

