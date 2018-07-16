‘Deadpool 2’ Makeup Artist Shares Other X-Men Villain Headshots

Deadpool 2 introduced several of Marvel’s mutant characters to moviegoers for the first time, but it turns out there were plenty of additional characters that may have been missed in the background of the scenes taking place in the mutant prison called the Ice Box.

Deadpool 2 makeup designer Bill Corso has released a gallery of photos on Instagram revealing several of the background characters fans may have missed in Deadpool 2, including an NFL rookie playing Wolverine’s nemesis Omega Red.

“To celebrate the Comic-Con showing of our special, Mega Fan only, ‘Deadpool 2: the Unrated Cut’, I’ve decided to show the, blink and you’ll miss them, Mutant Villains of the Ice Box Prison,” Corso wrote. “Some characters from the Marvel Universe hidden here are Omega Red, and various others from sifting through the FOX approved X-Men Universe. Although I oversaw all, all these Characters were created by Andrew Clement and his team at Creative Character Engineering CCE Inc.,including Akihito Ikeda, Pepe Mora, Richie Alonzo, and with the grand support of Lesley Becerra, Sven Granlund, Wendy Fisher, Brittany Fontaine, and many more and applied on location in Vancouver by brilliant Prosthetic Artists.”

The Blu-ray release of Deadpool 2 includes a deleted scene titled “Chess With Omega Red,” which will presumably feature Omega Red interacting with Deadpool in the Ice Box. It is possible that the scene will be put back into the film for the “Super Duper Cut” that will debut a Comic-Con.

The Super Duper Cut is said to contain new footage that creates a unique Deadpool 2 viewing experience that is significantly different from that of the theatrical cut of Deadpool 2. Perhaps that means a larger role for some of these mutant inmates of the Ice Box.

Deadpool 2 will release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.