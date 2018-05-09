Josh Brolin Reveals the Ryan Reynolds Rom-Com That Convinced Him to Join ‘Deadpool 2’

Before signing on to join the cast of Deadpool 2, actor Josh Brolin admitted he was skeptical. But the allure of working with Ryan Reynolds was strong — especially since Brolin admitted he’s kind of obsessed with one of his romantic comedies.

So Cable fans should probably thank their lucky stars as well as Sandra Bullock, because her 2009 film with Reynolds The Proposal helped convince Brolin to accept the role of Cable.

“I was a secret fan of The Proposal, having watched it several times by myself,” Brolin admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “I told Ryan. I was like, ‘I don’t know why this is, and I don’t know what this means psychologically, behaviorally, emotionally, but I have kind of a crush on you.’”

The Proposal featured Bullock as a cranky editor in chief of a book publisher who is about to be deported to Canada. She then propositions her assistant, played by Reynolds, to marry her with the promise that it will help his career. The movie also featured Betty White, possibly laying the foundation for the Merc’ With the Mouth’s obsession with the Golden Girl.

Reynolds spoke about Brolin’s admitted love of The Proposal, though he was skeptical of his co-star’s praise.

“He’s mentioned it many times, which is weird to me because he’s so tough,” Reynolds said. “I would just never imagine that. Like, he pretends he’s, like, all sort of New Agey sometimes and all this stuff, but deep down inside I just think his heart is made of some, like, jagged chunk of Yosemite granite. I don’t buy that underneath all this textured skin is a sweet little angel that loves romantic comedies. I don’t buy it. Not for a second.”

It seems like the new Deadpool movie is embracing the star’s sensitive side. A new music video released this week featuring the title character alongside singer Celine Dion. The award-winning singer was an eleven in the new song “Ashes” for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack, much to the Merc’s chagrin.

Deadpool also gets his dance on, but gets insulted and called Spider-Man for his efforts. It’s all very applicable for Deadpool 2‘s increased marketing budget.

Hopefully Sandra Bullock filmed a cameo for the new movie.

Deadpool 2 premieres May 18th.

