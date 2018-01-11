‘Deadpool 2’ Gets New Release Date

It looks like Deadpool 2 will hit theaters a bit sooner than everyone thought. According to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, the Fox film will enter theaters on May 18th instead of June 1st, a date which puts the sequel that much closer to Avengers: Infinity War.

As the new report goes, Deadpool 2 will now join a crowded theatrical slate for May 2018. Not only will Avengers: Infinity War make its debut at the start of the month, but Deadpool 2 will come just a week before the standalone Han Solo film comes out via Lucasfilm.

Of course, fans are happy to see Deadpool 2 move up on the calendar. The film is one of this year’s most-anticipated flicks, and its publicity gained viral attention after its first teaser trailer dropped last year. The Bob Ross-inspired reel saw Ryan Reynolds channel his artistic inner-mercenary, and fans ate up the trailer with great fanfare.

The sequel’s new date is a prime one as it will put Deadpool in front of some sweet summertime ticket sales, but the film will not go out uncontested. Deadpool 2 will go up against Sony’s Slender Man. The horror film released its first trailer not long ago, and its controversial reception has audiences all but certain that Deadpool 2 will take out the horror flick at the box office.

The bigger box office story does revolve around Solo: A Star Wars Story. The spin-off is set to hit theaters a week after Deadpool 2 goes live. The standalone has yet to reveal a trailer, but fans are interested to see how the box office will shape up for Deadpool 2‘s second weekend in the face of Star Wars.

This release date shake-up is not the only one which Fox just announced. The studio also adjusted the premieres for Gambit and New Mutants. The former film, which just lost its director, will hit theaters on June 7, 2019 rather than that Valentine’s Day. As for New Mutants, the horror film got pushed back near a year to nab at February 22, 2019 release.

Deadpool 2 currently enjoys a 4.09 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, and you can vote on those here. Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18, 2018.