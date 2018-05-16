‘Deadpool 2’ Projected for Up to $150 Million Opening Weekend Domestic Box Office

What R-rated movie could ever top the success that Deadpool found at the box office back in 2016? Well, Deadpool 2, of course!

The Ryan Reynolds-starring Deadpool 2 is currently preparing for a monster weekend at the U.S. box office once it gets released into theaters on Friday. According to THR, new tracking reports are estimating that Deadpool 2 is expected to haul in between $130-$150 million over the course of its first three days.

In addition to the massive domestic take, the Deadpool sequel is also set to earn around $100 million overseas.

Two years ago, the first Deadpool movie easily crushed the record for biggest R-rated opening weekend in domestic box office history, hauling in just over $132 million in its debut. With these new estimates, it sounds as though Deadpool 2 will likely steal the crown from its predecessor.

Deadpool was already a bankable franchise for 20th Century Fox, thanks to the success of the first film and a unique, social media-oriented marketing campaign, but the word of mouth surrounding the film is certainly giving it an extra boost. The reviews for Deadpool 2 have been largely positive, and the film is currently sitting at an 86 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, outpacing the original film’s 83 percent.

Fortunately for Ryan Reynolds and company, Deadpool 2 won’t have much competition at the box office throughout its opening weekend. The only other new films arriving alongside the Marvel blockbuster are smaller films Book Club and Show Dogs. Deadpool’s stiffest competition will undoubtedly be Avengers: Infinity War, which is still dominating the box office heading into its fourth weekend.

Deadpool 2‘s theatrical reign won’t last for long, though. Disney and Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to release one week later, on May 25.

Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Stefan Kapicic, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Julian Dennison, and Rob Delaney. The film hits theaters on Friday, May 18.