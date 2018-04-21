‘Deadpool 2’: Peter Gets His Own Fan Poster

The final trailer for Deadpool 2 dropped and once fans took it in, it appeared the movie’s titular star was pushed to the back burner. Enter Peter, just some normal guy who’s now one of the internet’s favorite characters.

Now, thanks to fan artist extraordinaire BossLogic, we have a hilarious poster featuring the Average Joe played by Rob Delaney.

We first saw a headshot picture of the character in the teaser trailer but now that the final trailer has debuted, Peter was fortunate to have a couple of lines.

While Wade Wilson and his trust compatriot Weasel (TJ Miller) are interviewing potential members of their new superhero group — X-Force — they run into Peter.

Wade asks what his superpowers are and when Peter admits he doesn’t have any, he simply saw the ad and decided to try out, Deadpool instantly welcomed him to the team.

“You’re in,” Wilson exclaimed right before we see Peter jumping out of a plane with goggles and a parachute on.

With the release of the trailer, Fox opened up ticket sales for Deadpool 2 and it’s already breaking records. According to Cineworld’s Regal Cinemas, the Deadpool sequel broke the record for most pre-sale tickets sold within the first 24 hours.

“We are on the edge of our seats to see what Ryan Reynolds and his team have planned for Deadpool 2. With the 24-hour advance ticket record shattered, moviegoers seem just as excited as we are to see our favorite anti-hero back on the big screen.” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. “With tickets now on sale, we will continue to add seats to accommodate the demand.”

