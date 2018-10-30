‘Deadpool 2’ PG-13 Movie Will Have Some Completely New Scenes

When the re-release of Deadpool 2 hits silver screens this December, it will include all-new, never-before-seen footage. Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick confirmed with /Film that they wrote brand-new scenes for the film, which were then shot just for this upcoming release.

“We definitely shot new stuff. And recently too. After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’” Wernick told /Film. “We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’”

Wernick then went on to explain that production ramped up for this special release after the movie was already out in theaters.

“About two months ago we were out on soundstages shooting again. Ryan was in the suit and the gang was back together, Dave Leitch and Ryan and us having a great time and laughing. It comes together great so we’re super excited about it.”

Reese and Wernick then went on to confirm that the new release of Deadpool 2 will, in fact, be geared towards a younger audience. Chances are this re-release will carry a PG-13 rating.

“I think it’s not only going to appeal to kids but also to people who love Deadpool,” Wernick said. “I think it’s subversive enough and fun and creative and something that only Deadpool could do. So I think it’s going to be a real joy for not only a whole new audience, but also an audience that has seen and loved the Deadpool movies.”

Although they did film new scenes for Deadpool 2.5, if you will, the writers shied away from saying the new scenes will change the plot of the movie as it was originally released.

“No, not really, not appreciably,” Reese said when asked if the story would change.

“We don’t want to mislead nor do we want to spoil,” reflected Wernick. “As we get closer, we’ll see what the studio will let us talk about. I wouldn’t reveal too much about it because it’ll ruin the fun for the audience.”

Deadpool 2 finished its box office run grossing over $734 million in receipts — a slight decrease from the original Deadpool’s haul of $783.1 million.

Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are now available on home media as a PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 will hit the silver screen on December 21.