‘Deadpool 2’ Pool Party Poster Released

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool goes for a dip in the latest special Deadpool 2 poster.

Enjoy the weekend @coachella. The 2nd is always better than the 1st. #PoolParty pic.twitter.com/jNMZDbQfqv — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) April 20, 2018

“Enjoy the weekend,” the official Deadpool Twitter account writes, tagging music festival Coachella. “The 2nd is always better than the 1st.”

The irreverent R-rated superhero comedy released the final trailer for its sequel Thursday, announcing pre-sale tickets. By Friday, DP2 broke advance ticket sales records, becoming Fandango’s best R-rated preseller ever in its first 24 hours.

20th Century Fox’s summer tentpole is also the third-best advance-ticket seller of 2018 on the ticket retailer, after Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther.

Fandango presales were accompanied by a new poster tailored exclusively for Fandango by Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld, re-imagining the cover of New Mutants #98 — where the Merc with a Mouth made his debut in 1991 — with characters from the movie, including Josh Brolin‘s Cable, Zazie Beetz’ Domino, and Stefan Kapicic’s Colossus.

A poll by the site aimed at more than 4,500 moviegoers voted Deadpool 2 as the second most anticipated movie of the summer, behind only Infinity War, with the action-comedy acknowledging Marvel Studios’ epic superhero crossover sometime during the film.

DP2 also topped the charts for Regal Cinemas, doubling the movie theater chain’s previous 24-hour bench mark within just four hours of tickets going live. The sequel also beat out previous R-rated record holder, worldwide horror hit It, for most tickets sold.

“We are on the edge of our seats to see what Ryan Reynolds and his team have planned for Deadpool 2,” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal.

“With the 24-hour advance ticket record shattered, moviegoers seem just as excited as we are to see our favorite anti-hero back on the big screen. With tickets now on sale, we will continue to add seats to accommodate the demand.”

The 2016 franchise-launching Deadpool remains the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time worldwide with $783 million.

Disney’s Avengers will take over all IMAX screens worldwide throughout the month of May until Deadpool 2 makes its debut Thursday, May 17.

Directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) and starring Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, T.J. Miller, and Rob Delaney, Deadpool 2 opens May 18.