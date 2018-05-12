Does ‘Deadpool 2’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Deadpool 2 has just held a first round of fan screenings in select cities, and along with getting the first wave of Deadpool 2 reactions, we also got word on the all-important question of just how long fans will have to sit and wait for that signature Marvel movie post-credits scene! Read below for the early details!

Deadpool 2 has 2 mid credits scenes, nothing at the very end pic.twitter.com/YpQlyNzlZb — Post Credits Scene? (@PostCreditScene) May 11, 2018



Deadpool 2 was far more absurd and enjoyable than the first one. Also has quite possibly the funniest post-credits scene of all time. — Infinity War Is The Best MCU Movie (@_Rene_V) May 11, 2018



Happy to report ‘Deadpool 2’ is a lot of fun and had me laughing beginning to end. Stuff after the credits is *awesome*. All the people added to the film were perfectly cast. Avoid spoilers. Always makes it a better experience. pic.twitter.com/4Q3Kr1ARPh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 10, 2018

So there you have it! It sounds like Deadpool 2 is going to be in the vein of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, with a series of comedic mid-credits scenes. Of course, there’ still the possibility of more!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first Deadpool added a post-credits season after the initial screenings took place, saving a sweet Ferris Bueller riff and an informal teaser of Cable appearing in Deadpool 2. The fact that no post-credits scene appeared in these first screenings does create enough reasonable doubt to fuel fan theories up to release; at the same time, these were labeled “fan screenings” and it’s not hard to imagine the filmmakers letting those titular fans get the full Deadpool 2 experience. We’ll know for sure when Deadpool 2 arrives.

From what non-spoiler details we’ve learned already, it seems the sequel will be a lot more than it initially seemed. For all the worries about reshoots and such, it seems director David Leitch (John Wick) and Ryan Reynolds have come up with another raunchy action comedy that pulls in a lot more X-Men mythos and characters, not to mention some great pop-culture references and surprise cameos. All in all, word is that the sequel is even better than the first.

Deadpool 2 is out May 18th. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.