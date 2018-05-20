Deadpool Fans Disappointed He Didn’t Crash the Royal Wedding

Today was the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The event captured the attention of the entire world and was attended by not just royalty, but Hollywood royalty as well. However, there was one face many fans thought should be there who wasn’t: Deadpool.

Deadpool 2 opened in theaters yesterday, but in the lead up to the R-rated superhero flick’s opening the Merc with a Mouth popped up in a lot of interesting places promoting the film. One of them involved him crashing Stephen Colbert’s opening monologue on The Late Show so crashing the Royal Wedding? Seems like a natural progression, right? Many fans thought so, too.

As people all over the world got up early to tune in to the Royal Wedding, fans also took to Twitter to comment on the event and for Deadpool fans it was an opportunity to express disappointment that the wisecracking hero didn’t make a guest appearance. Of course, there were also those that decided if Deadpool wasn’t really going to crash things they would just take matters into their own hands and edit him into various photos from the day creating the ultimate faux photo bombs.

Of course, Deadpool — or rather the actor behind the character, Ryan Reynolds — might have been too busy enjoying Deadpool 2‘s success to crash the Royal Wedding. The movie is set to have a massive weekend. 20th Century Fox‘s latest X-Men movie has already knocked Avengers: Infinity War out of the top spot at the box office and set a new opening day record for an R-rated movie in the process. Deadpool 2 brought in $53.3 million in its first day at the box office, surpassing the previous record of $50 million set by It just last year.

That’s pretty impressive, but so are these fan reactions to Deadpool not crashing the Royal Wedding. Check them out below.

Frankly, I’m waiting for Deadpool to show up at the #RoyalWedding. — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) May 19, 2018

Congrats an all but is this wedding over yet cause Deadpool didn’t make a guest appearance and honestly I’m a little disappointed.#RoyalWedding #Deadpool2 — Chevelle Jacobs (@chevelle_jacobs) May 19, 2018

Was expecting @VancityReynolds to pop out of somewhere at the #Royalwedding in the Deadpool suit. — Azzam Pompi Mohamed (@Pompeee) May 19, 2018

Considering how creative their marketing has been the past few months, I’m surprised #Deadpool didn’t crash the #RoyalWedding — AV (@avmetsjets) May 19, 2018

I see my wife getting more and more excited about the wedding. Let’s face it – if #DeadPool doesn’t show up, it ain’t no celeb wedding 🙂 #royalwedding — Daragh Mulvey (@daraghmulvey) May 19, 2018

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.