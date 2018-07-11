Deadpool 2 Super Duper Blu-ray Exclusive Funko Pop and Children’s Book Bundles Unveiled

Over the weekend, Ryan Reynolds announced that Deadpool 2 is getting a “Super Duper $@%!#& Cut” that will premiere at San Diego Comic-Con before becoming available on digital August 7th and Blu-ray August 21st.

If you’re interested in owning this “significantly different” extended edition of the film, you have several options that go above and beyond the standard Blu-ray and 4K UHD editions. As we revealed yesterday, one of these options includes a fancy steelbook cover. However, you might find the exclusive editions of the Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut from Walmart and Target even more intriguing.

Funko fans and collectors might be more interested in owning the Walmart exclusive Art Attack Edition of Deadpool 2 because it comes with a Pocket Pop keychain version of the very popular Deadpool Bob Ross Pop figure. At this point, the keychain version of the standard Pop can only be found in this release. You can pre-order it here in both standard Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray with free shipping.

Next up we have the Target exclusive version of the Deadpool 2 Super Duper $@%!#& Cut that comes with “A (Not Suitable For) Children’s Book” which appears to be in the style of classic Little Golden Books. The text in the image above has been blurred out, so you can read this wholesome, heartwarming story spoiler-free when you pre-order it here (standard Blu-ray only).

Indeed, you have a tough decision ahead of you. The good news is that regardless of which version you choose, the Deadpool 2 Super Duper $@%!#& Cut will have loads of special features to enjoy. The breakdown is as follows:

DEADPOOL 2 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAY + DIGITAL (INCLUDES THEATRICAL VERSION AND SUPER DUPER $@%!#& CUT)

4K Bonus Features

Audio Commentary by Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Theatrical Version Only)

Blu-ray Bonus Features

Gag Reel

Deleted/Extended Scenes

Until Your Face Hurts: Alt Takes

Deadpool’s Lips are Sealed: Secrets and Easter Eggs

The Most Important X-Force Member

Deadpool Family Values: Cast of Characters

David Leitch Not Lynch: Directing DP2

Roll with the Punches: Action and Stunts

The Deadpool Prison Experiment

Chess with Omega Red

Swole and Sexy

“3-Minute Monologue”

Audio Commentary by Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Theatrical Version Only)

Deadpool’s Fun Sack 2

Stills (28 Images)

DEADPOOL 2 DVD (THEATRICAL VERSION)

DVD Bonus Features

Gag Reel

Deadpool’s Fun Sack 2

Stills (28 Images)

