‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Reveals New Look At Shatterstar

There was plenty to see in the newest Deadpool 2 trailer, but fans got an especially big look at Wade’s new team, including the X-Force swordsman Shatterstar.

Shatterstar is being played by Lewis Tan (Into The Badlands, Iron Fist), and can be seen alongside other new recruits like Bedlam (Terry Crews) and Domino (Zazie Beetz). Shatterstar has a rather memorable costume in the comics, and his weapons of choice are also quite unique. His twin blades in the film are based on his original blades in the comics, though it does seem the random spikes (because, you know, the 90s) have been removed.

We’ll have to wait and see if he uses his mutant abilities with those blades, as Shatterstar is able to convert sonic frequencies around him into shock waves.

Shatterstar’s hair has been depicted as varying degrees of brown, orange, and red, but here he gets a fully red makeover. It is most likely a nod to Shatterstar’s red and white costume in the comics, as in the film his suit is white and gray. The starburst design over his left eye is also here, though we haven’t seen any energy coming from it.

And yes, his trademark helmet also made the jump to the big screen. Overall it is a pretty faithful representation, and we can’t wait to see more of him in action.

For those unfamiliar with Shatterstar, he was created by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld, first appearing in New Mutants #99 in 1991. He hails from Mojoworld (also home to Longshot and…well, Mojo) and is a battle-hardened gladiator who has just about mastered every weapon known to man. He would eventually rebel against Mojo and come to Earth, serving many years under Cable in X-Force.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.