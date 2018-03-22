New ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Officially Announces X-Force

The new Deadpool 2 trailer just dropped, and it comes with the announcement that X-Men movie fans have been waiting for!

In an on-the-nose moment that is right at home in the Deadpool franchise, we get an official audio announcement that X-Force is in the X-Men movie universe!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this revised origin, Deadpool is inspired to save a young mutant (Julian Dennison) from captivity, and decides that for once, he may need some help. Big “D” decides to gather together a group of “morally-flexible” mutants – including some young enough to “carry their own franchise for ten to twelve years.”

Take a look at the lineup:

We know that Terry Crews is playing Bedlam; that Shatterstar is part of the team (see the back right of group shot); and Domino joins up. However, there are still some X-Force team mysteries that need to be discussed:

In the back left of the group shot is a character we have yet to identity officially, but in our own breakdown we theorized that he’s Zeitgeist, the acid-spitting mutant from the second team of X-Force. The photo of “Peter” could be a funny reference to Colossus – but that actor in the photo is not Stefan Kapicic, so maybe not? The other mystery is the laser lariat-swinging purple-haired girl from this new trailer; if anyone has a guess to who she is, let us know in the comments!

The question now is: will these same characters actually be the ones we get in the official X-Force movie? It seems unlikely, so we’ll have to see how things play out for them by the end of Deadpool 2.

The X-Men Movie Universe continues with Deadpool 2 on May 18th; X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2nd; and The New Mutants on February 22, 2019.