Deadpool Annoys Colossus in New ‘Deadpool 2’ TV Spot

The final Deadpool 2 trailer gave us enough new footage to carry the marketing campaign through its final stretch, so it’s no surprise that there’s already a new TV spot being released for the film. Check it out above!

Clearly the highlight of this footage is Deadpool’s ode to John Cusack in Say Anything. In this Deadpool version of the scene, Wade Wilson stands outside the X-Mansion using his phone as a boombox, palying “All Out of Love” for his old pal Colossus, who is inside the X-Mansion, seemingly trying to avoid Wade at all costs. Apparently, Colossus’ experiences in the first Deadpool movie have soured him on any additional outings with Deadpool and friends. It’s understandable.

The rest of the TV Spot features the same clips that we saw in the final trailer. That includes teases of the main plotline, featuring Josh Brolin’s Cable coming back in time to kill a young mutant named Russell, as well as Deadpool’s mission to gather his own group of unscrupulous mutants, known as X-Force.

The X-Force connection in Deadpool 2 have X-Men fans excited to see comic book characters like Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Domino (Zazie Beetz), Bedlam (Terry Crews), random regular guy “Peter” (Rob Delaney) – and even an invisible character we may have spotted – all getting a big-screen debut. That’s not to mention the joy of seeing returning characters like Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) and yes, Colossus himself (voice of Stefan Kapicic).

However, if and how all of this franchise expansion will matter going forwar remains to be seen. Next year’s New Mutants and X-Men: Dark Phoenix are x-pected (see what I did there?) to end Fox’s entire X-Men movie saga, before it gets rebooted within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Until we know more about the overall plan for that transition, we don’t even have firm confirmation that actors like Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin will even be able to continue on as Deadpool and Cable (respectively) within the MCU. It’s definitely possible to explain, but far from a guarantee.

Right now, there is one guarantee we can count on: Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Infinity War are the two most anticipated films of summer 2018!

X-Men movies continue with Deadpool 2 in theaters on May 18th. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14th, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2nd, 2019.