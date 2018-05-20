‘Deadpool 2’ Writer Confirms SPOILER Is Still Alive

Deadpool 2, the latest X-Men movie from 20th Century Fox, introduced the mutant Cable, who is a time traveler. Time travel is something that the film’s writers played with during the film’s post-credits scenes, reversing the fate of one character and potentially bringing the events of the entire film into question.

SPOILERS for Deadpool 2 follow.

The entire plot of Deadpool 2 involves Wade Wilson searching for a purpose after his love, Vanessa, is killed. With the help of his family of misfit friends and Cable’s time travel device, Deadpool succeeds. However, in the film’s post-credits scene, Deadpool uses Cable’s device to timeslide back to the beginning of the movie and save Vanessa.

The writers of Deadpool 2 have already confirmed that the various post-credits vignettes are indeed canon with the film. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-writer Rhett Reese reaffirms that this means Vanessa is still alive, though he isn’t quite sure what that means for the events of the rest of the movie.

“Oh God, you’re bending our brains,” Reese said. “It’s a very good point. We have thought about that. Sometimes we think Deadpool is just crazy enough of a franchise that people aren’t going to get particular about details about that. But we’ll see — we might be in deep trouble. We try to do what’s most entertaining at the end of the day.”

Vanessa being alive means she may have another opportunity to become more like her comic book counterpart, the shapeshifting mutant also known as Copycat. Reese says that is an option they have left on the table.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We’re leaving that option open. We certainly haven’t made any decisions along those lines. But we always thought that might be a fun twist for her at some point. The question is how to give her those powers without it feeling too coincidental. You have to iron out the logic if we go there. But why not? I think people would love to see Vanessa kicking ass.”

Deadpool 2 opened to $125 million this weekend, which is the second-highest opening weekend for an R-rated movie behind only the first Deadpool movie.

