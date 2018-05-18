‘Deadpool 2’ Writers Reveal Stan Lee’s Cameo

Deadpool 2 is slated to get going this weekend, and fans around the world are ready to welcome the mercenary to their local theaters. With preview screenings starting tonight, superhero fans are ready to see what the 21st Century Fox fling has in store, and it seems Stan Lee will have a minor role in the sequel.

Just, note the word minor there. The icon’s cameo in the sequel will be a blink-and-miss-it moment.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the writers of Deadpool 2, and it was there the scribes got real about their work on the sequel. Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese were asked about the apparent lack of a Stan Lee cameo in the movie, and the pair did say the writer appears in the movie — just not in person.

“I think there’s a painting of Stan in the [X-]Mansion, is there not Rhett,” Wernick answered. According to Reese, there is a bust of Lee in Xavier’s Mansion that fans can spot, but it may be hard to make out properly.

“I don’t know if you can make it out … He had just had cameo’d for [us] in the short that we did where Deadpool is in a telephone booth … So Stan did cameo for us in that,” Reese explained. “I’m not sure why it didn’t work out this time. But we did try to at least make a nod to him. I know his face is in there somewhere.”

According to social buzz, there is another super-short cameo of Lee in Deadpool 2 that fans should be able to spot. In the latter-half of the film, the mouthy Marvel legend leads his X-Force team into a plane jump. When Domino is seen landing, she touches down outside a mural which features a giant image of Lee’s face. So, fans will want to keep an eye out for that.

Of course, this is not the first cameo Lee has done for Deadpool. For Logan, the raunchy hero filmed a short intro featuring the writer, and Lee also made an appearance in the franchise’s debut movie. The actor played a club DJ in the original film, but his scene’s lack of nudity made Lee vow to have a more NSFW cameo in the sequel.

“I don’t know if I should tell you the truth about that cameo. It will kill all your fun,” Lee explained at a past convention appearance. “I was not in the topless dancing place. I did that in a studio and then they put it into the movie, and I’m damn mad about that! I made them promise on the next one, I’m going to be right there.”

Are you going to keep an eye peeled for Lee’s bit in Deadpool 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!