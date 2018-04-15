‘Deadpool 2’ Director on Bringing X-Force to the Big Screen

Despite existing in isolation in the cinematic universe, Deadpool has provided a lot of fun moments for X-Men fans.

The upcoming sequel will continue mining the comics for gold, bringing the favorite team of mutant mercenaries known as X-Force to the big screen. Deadpool 2 director David Leitch called the movie a “dream job,” when speaking about the challenge of putting the new team together.

“Building a team in the classic style of all action movies, there’s great opportunity for conflict,” Leitch said to USA Today.

Deadpool might not be a character who immediately comes to mind as a team player, Leitch understands, “but it’s not because he doesn’t want to. Maybe his fun, never-stop-talking personality is a little grating and people get tired of him. It’s not for lack of his good heart. At the end of the day, he wants to be a better person and do the right thing, and sometimes his thinking is flawed, like all of us.”

The sequel is being beefed up with more mutants added to the mix, including Josh Brolin as the time traveling Cable. Zazie Beetz will also play a major role, taking the part of the lucky mercenary known as Domino.

Rumors of screen tests and reshoots were floating around a few weeks ago, after some fans responded to footage enthusiastically and wanting more of those two characters. It seems like 20th Century Fox is responding by adding more scenes featuring Cable and Domino.

People were shocked when the initial teaser revealed Terry Crews would be in the film, especially since there were no other announcements about the actor’s involvement. The latest trailer confirmed he’ll be playing the mutant known as Bedlam.

The team will also include the mainstay known as Shatterstar, who was recently confirmed to be played by Into the Badlands and Iron Fist actor Louis Tan.

Though it’s hard to make him out standing behind Crews, Tan himself confirmed the role by pointing it out on Instagram. He posted a photo of the lineup on Instagram along with the caption, “The gang is all here. Recognize someone?”

We’ll see how the new team of mutant comes together when Deadpool 2 premieres in movie theaters on May 18th.

Are you excited to see X-Force on the big screen? What other mutants would you like to see join the team? Be sure to let us know in the comments!