‘Deadpool 2’: New X-Force Photos Released

Fans have quickly embraced Deadpool’s latest signee Peter, and now he’s sharing some great photos of the rest of his X-Force teammates.

Peter is kicking off his first day of training with a great team shot of Domino, Shatterstar, Bedlam, and Zeitgeist, who all seem to be listening intently to what Deadpool is trying to each them. To be honest, they’re probably ignoring him, but at least they look focused.

“First day of training! Glad I brought my #Nikon! These are four of the hardest working people I know! #MakingMemories #XForce”

Peter next shared a photo of Domino, describing her power and his affinity for the likable mercenary.

“Domino said she’s really lucky. I guess I’m just really lucky I get to hang out with such nice people. :)”

He’s also quite fond of Bedlam, though he does struggle with his self-esteem a bit around him.

“Meet Bedlam. It’s hard to not feel inadequate around a man with muscles for muscles and electricity powers. But Susan assures me that I’m great just the way I am! #LoveMyWife #MortalWifeMortalLife”

As for Shatterstar, Peter will not be having him over for dinner with the family.

“Shatterstar is a super good looking, karate-fighting alien from SPACE. And one member of the team Susan WON’T be meeting 😉”

As for Zeitgeist, Peter is very fond of him.

“Watch out for Zeitgeist’s acid breath! It’ll getchya if his kindness doesn’t kill you first! (Seriously. SUCH a nice guy)”

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld compares X-Force to the Avengers, with an R-Rated twist of course.

“I’m confident about the X-Force — that it’s an R-rated Avengers in the making,” Liefeld said. “You can see where Fox is building up a roster that rivals what happened over with the Avengers. They built up piece by piece this impressive group of personalities, and actors, and talent that people just responded to,” Liefeld continued.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.