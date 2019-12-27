Marvel Fan Has The Best Idea For How Deadpool 3 Should Start

A Marvel fan has come up with a clever way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to introduce Deadpool to the mix. The character portrayed by Ryan Reynolds has existed in a separate big screen world because it was owned by Fox. With Disney having purchased Fox, Deadpool and the X-Men characters have seen their respective rights revert back to Marvel Studios and Disney. Now, a Marvel fan has used some of Deadpool’s fourth wall breaking tendencies to come up with a clever way to explain how he is making the jump for the Fox-owned movie world and into Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Similar to how Deadpool plays with scenes from Ferris Buehler’s Day Off and other pop culture titles, this idea plays with The Big Short. The acclaimed stock market film features a scene with Margot Robbie explaining some complex finance details straight into the camera to give the audience insight for upcoming moments. The idea is to have Deadpool sit in a bathtub, similarly explaining how he came to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The idea has received quite a few votes of approval on Marvel’s section or Reddit where it was posted. Check out the post, featuring Deadpool in Margot Robbie’s place from The Big Short, below.

On Christmas Eve, Reynolds appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan to promote his Netflix movie 6 Underground. While on the morning talk show, the actor told the two hosts that the “whole team” was working on Deadpool 3. Not only that, but the film was being brought to life over at Marvel Studios.

“Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

As for when Deadpool 3 will begin production and be released, nothing official has been shared and the title does not have an official release date from Marvel Studios.

