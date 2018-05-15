Ryan Reynolds Gives Hope For ‘Deadpool 3’

This week, Hollywood will give fans a rude awakening with the help of Deadpool. The hero is set to debut his second solo venture in just a few days, giving audiences a new look at his latest quips and allies. However, Ryan Reynolds got fans nervous when he downplayed the idea of Deadpool 3, but the actor seems to be stepping back from that stance.

After all, the star of Deadpool 2 just gave Variety a more hopeful take on whether the third film will happen.

Right now, the world premiere for Deadpool 2 is going down, and Reynolds is at its red carpet to celebrate. Not long ago, the actor did a short interview with Variety to talk about his work as Wade Wilson, and Reynolds opened up about the possibility of a third movie during the chat.

“Well, there is talk about a X-Force film which isn’t really a Deadpool film — but it’s sort of a group effort. But, for Deadpool 3, we’ll see,” the actor admitted. “I don’t know. At this point, I don’t even want to think about it. Down the road, I’m sure we will figure it out.”

Looking at this latest quote, it seems more ambiguous than one Reynolds gave Entertainment Weekly not long ago. Just last week, the publication shared a piece it did with the Deadpool star, and Reynolds said he “really” isn’t sure whether a third film is even possible.

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” Reynolds explained.

“I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on May 18.