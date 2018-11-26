T.J. Miller Shuts Down Rumors Regarding His ‘Deadpool’ Future

Deadpool is at the front of Fox’s X-Men pursuits thanks to its lucrative charm, but rumors have swirled for some time now about one star’s exit. Earlier this year, the fate of T.J. Miller’s work on the franchise came into question, but the actor is taking to social media to squash such reports.

Over on Twitter, Miller made his first address to fans about whether he’ll be seen in future Deadpool features. A series of legal run-ins had fans wondering whether he’d be allowed to continue with the franchise, but the actor says he’s contracted to appear in Deadpool 3. The only thing holding him back from the film is that it has not been ordered yet.

“Guys. There are no plans yet for a deadpool 3. I’m contracted to do a third, but saying I’m not going to be in something that has yet to exist is like saying “t.j. confirmed he will not be reincarnated into an elephant,”” Miller replied to a fan on Twitter who was questioning the actor’s gig.

Guys. There are no plans yet for a deadpool 3. I’m contracted to do a third, but saying I’m not going to be in something that has yet to exist is like saying “t.j. confirmed he will not be reincarnated into an elephant.” — t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) November 24, 2018

Continuing, Miller called out several websites in a tweet before explaining why he has no role in the upcoming X-Force film.

“I just wanted [writer] @DanielRPK to stop adding me to a DM chain so I told him I won’t be in deadpool 3 – he was spamming me. There is no Deadpool 3 yet. I was never supposed to be in x force. Stop reporting fake things?”

Given Miller’s firm clap back, it seems the actor has not been scrapped from any future Deadpool ventures. While the anti-hero’s second solo outing was a success, Fox has yet to officially okay a third film and has instead turned its focus to an ensemble X-Force feature. For now, Miller’s future with the franchise will fall to Fox’s higher-ups, but fans did have reason to worry about his exit.

Earlier this year, Miller was in the news after allegations of sexual assault were made against him. At the time, long-time X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner said they did not think Miller would be cut from Deadpool 2 because of the allegations, and matters only got worse when the actor was arrested for faking a bomb threat. In the month since, Miller has kept out of the headlines, leaving some fans to fear the actor had been scrubbed from Deadpool‘s future films. However, as far as Miller knows, his tenure with the mouthy mercenary is as strong as ever.

Want to see more of the Marvel legend? Once Upon A Deadpool will enter theaters on December 12th and have nearly a two-week run before wrapping up on Christmas Eve.