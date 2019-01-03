Deadpool Animated Series May Still Happen

Marvel fans were bummed to see the Donald Glover Deadpool animated series dissolve, but Wade Wilson’s co-creator Rob Liefeld believes it could still make it to television.

The animated series was originally given a 10 episode order by FX and was being created by Donald and Stephen Glover. It was eventually cancelled though due to creative differences, but in a new interview Liefeld says there is still a Deadpool animated series in development within Marvel.

“When that Donald Glover news broke, and maybe unlike the rest of you, sometimes I look at my phone when I’m driving, which I shouldn’t, on the freeway and I may have swerved. Like, woah! When that went south, that was very, like, unfortunate,” Liefeld told Nerdist. “I think for all. But, I will not say who, but a Marvel executive did say: ‘Don’t worry, Robert, we’re going to give you a Deadpool cartoon. It’s still going to happen.’

“Let me tell you that I have no inside information,” Liefeld said. “I just know that look, Marvel is doing a great job of taking over the world right?”

Liefeld thinks Deadpool having his own animated series is a no-brainer, and truly a long time coming. It makes even more sense now that Marvel and Disney have the X-Men and Fantastic Four under their umbrella, and for Liefeld, Deadpool is just as important to pop culture as Spider-Man is.

“The world of possibilities for Marvel is just enormous. And with them getting the X-Men catalog and the Fantastic 4 catalog and all of the access that grants them, plus the means to do something like a dedicated Deadpool cartoon,” Liefeld said. “I mean, there’s been a Spider-Man cartoon on since I was 5-years-old, and there’s always been a Spider-Man cartoon. I think there’s an argument to be made that Deadpool is equally as popular to the culture as Spider-Man. So a cartoon would seem inevitable”

Deadpool is more popular now than he’s ever been, so he could have a case.

As for the original animated series, you can read FX’s statement below.

“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series,” FX said in a statement Saturday. “FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue.”

Are you excited for a Deadpool animated series? Let us know in the comments!