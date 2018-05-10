Deadpool Apologizes to David Beckham in New ‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser

Deadpool uses everyone for joke fodder, even soccer stars, and that includes David Beckham.

In the newest trailer for Deadpool 2, Beckham is shown going over one particular joke of Wade’s over and over again. At one point Wade tells Al “You ever heard David Beckham speak? It’s like he mouth sexed a can of helium.” Beckham didn’t take too kindly to that diss, but Deadpool wastes no time in apologizing.

He starts his apology tour by texting Beckham “I’m sorry. Forgive me”, but Beckham isn’t buying it. He soon gets a knock at the door, which turns out to be Wade holding a plate of cookies and a glass of milk, saying “I’m so sorry.” Beckham slams the door in his face, but Wade is not about to give up that easily and has a few other ideas.

Another knock at the door reveals Deadpool holding several red balloons, saying “too soon?” in a helium-caused register. Again Beckham slams the door.

Still not deterred, a third knock reveals Deadpool surrounded by mariachi singers, but that only earns him another slam of the door. He then knocks again, but this time the music kicks in to reveal Wade holding two tickets to the world cup in a soccer jersey. “I can’t wait to not watch Italy play the Netherlands.”

Beckham can’t stay mad at Deadpool, but of course Wade takes a friendly hug too far. Beckham then asks what Wade was apologizing for, not revealing he had watched the same clip numerous times. When Wade asks what he thought he was apologizing for, Beckham brings up several of Reynold’s previous films, including Green Lantern, RIPD, Selfless, Blade Trinity, and Boltneck, but it’s only that last one that gets Deadpool upset.

“(Gasp), Boltneck was a masterpiece!”

Beckham slams the door one more time, and Deadpool finds himself apologizing again. The two can be seen sitting on a couch together, so it seems they worked things out.

You can check out the full trailer in the video above.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino join beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel). Deadpool is of course played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18th, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.