Deadpool Cameo With Avengers: Endgame Villain Cut From Recent Marvel Movie

Recently released concept art for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings features Deadpool fighting the Marvel villain Proxima Midnight. The Dark Order member debuted in Avengers: Infinity War and returned in Avengers: Endgame, though she met her fate alongside Thanos when Iron Man sacrificed himself. Fans continue to wait on word of Deadpool’s official introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, they will have to make do with seeing Deadpool and Proxima Midnight launch at each other in the fit pit from Shang-Chi, where Wong (Benedict Wong) was seen battling Abomination from the second Shang-Chi trailer.

The artwork comes courtesy of Andrew Kim’s website, where the illustrator shows off his impressive works. Deadpool is shown leaping in the air at Proxima Midnight, with a blade in each hand. Proxima Midnight is also wielding her energized spear. Below them appears to be a bar where spectators cheer them on and make bets on who will be the victor.

Fans thought they saw a glimpse of Deadpool in the first official poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster features Benedict Cumberbatch casting a spell while the glass symbol of the Sanctum Santorum shatters in the background. Among the glass shards are images of the Doctor Strange 2 cast, including Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and newcomer Xochitl Gomez. There are even variant versions of these characters. Fans on Twitter have taken out their magnifying glasses to share close-ups of what could potentially be someone that looks a lot like the Merc With a Mouse.

Of course, Marvel Studios hasn’t confirmed when or where Deadpool will make his MCU debut, though if you do a Google search for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and view the listed cast, it has Ryan Reynolds right next to Patrick Stewart, who made a cameo appearance in the trailer.

Reynolds addressed those Doctor Strange 2 rumors, where he continued to debunk the rumors of Deadpool’s appearance. “I’m really not in the movie,” Reynolds told Variety at a special screening of his Netflix sci-fi movie The Adam Project. When questioned further, Reynolds added, “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.” While that may come as a bummer to some fans, he did give an update on Deadpool 3, stating, “It’s coming along.”

