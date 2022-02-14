Deadpool Possibly Spotted In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Poster

There were many surprises in the newest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but one thing fans may have overlooked in the film’s poster is the appearance of Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool. Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its catalog of Marvel movies, fans have wanted to see Deadpool interact with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cast of superheroes. That moment may be on the horizon soon after some eagle-eyed fans believe they’ve spotted Deadpool in the Doctor Strange poster, similar to how Captain Carter’s shield was found as an Easter egg.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster features Benedict Cumberbatch casting a spell while the glass symbol of the Sanctum Santorum shatters in the background. Among the glass shards are images of the Doctor Strange 2 cast, including Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and newcomer Xochitl Gomez. There are even variant versions of these characters. Fans on Twitter have taken out their magnifying glasses to share close-ups of what could potentially be someone that looks a lot like the Merc With a Mouse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whoever this mystery character is, they have a red mask on their head with black circles around the eyes and white slits that can be found on Deadpool’s mask. Of course, Marvel Studios hasn’t confirmed when or where Deadpool will make his MCU debut, though if you do a Google search for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and view the listed cast, it has Ryan Reynolds right next to Patrick Stewart, who made a cameo appearance in the trailer.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is “super excited” for the third film to finally get underway, though he does caution there will be a bit of a wait before it starts production. Liefeld told ComicBook.com in May 2020 that Disney-owned Marvel is “the reason [Deadpool 3] isn’t happening,” explaining it “didn’t fit” into Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige’s master plan for the MCU. That same month, Liefeld said Feige and Marvel have “zero” plans for more Deadpool, telling Inverse the film franchise has “set sail” and that he “can’t be excited” about a movie he estimates won’t release until 2024.

“Super Excited for Deadpool 3 but, consistent with what I’ve stated, still maintaining you should prepare for a bit of wait as it would be 2 years from start of filming in any perfect condition. With what we’ve all experienced could be even longer,” Liefeld tweeted, referring to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “High hopes, great movement!”

Keep reading to see what other Marvel fans are speculating on Deadpool in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and get ready for the film to arrive in theaters on May 6th.

Deadpool, Captain Carter, and Reed Richards?

https://twitter.com/JustTheGoat216/status/1493073722965692416

Is It Really Deadpool?

https://twitter.com/therealsupes/status/1493088218798964740

It Could Actually Be Spider-Man

https://twitter.com/TheGaysElectric/status/1493223102922248198

Deadpool Says Shhh Don’t Spoil the Surprise

https://twitter.com/VeryErry/status/1493060275272040448

Retweet for Yes, Favorite for No

https://twitter.com/thesebbazz/status/1493089588725919744

Give Us a Deadpool and Agatha Harkness Team-Up

https://twitter.com/marciodastrain/status/1493234935670444037

Are We Seeing Things?

https://twitter.com/Luriadoron/status/1493133527914799104

So Many Cameoes Are In Store